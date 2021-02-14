Haverford Trust Co. Has $193.52 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.34% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $193,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,285,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,261,000 after buying an additional 178,510 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $107.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

