Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $290.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $291.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.98, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total transaction of $697,585.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,785.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

