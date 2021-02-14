University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Takes $39,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Wynn Resorts accounts for about 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,263,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 407,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,964,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 225,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Union Gaming Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

WYNN stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.72. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $137.58.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,492.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $839,987. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

