Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lowered by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $101,374,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

