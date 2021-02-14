907 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $243.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average of $221.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Argus lifted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

