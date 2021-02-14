Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 24,861 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Markel makes up 1.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $54,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $113,610,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth about $34,846,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Markel by 83.5% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth about $19,482,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $14,795,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,106.96 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,024.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,019.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

