42,305 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383,306 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70.

