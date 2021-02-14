Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $730,000 Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 453.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTES. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,695. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

