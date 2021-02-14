McIlrath & Eck LLC Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $127.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average of $137.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.