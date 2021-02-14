Fosun International Ltd Purchases New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in BlackRock by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK opened at $722.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $728.51 and its 200 day moving average is $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.