Fosun International Ltd Buys 5,883 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,515,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $178.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

