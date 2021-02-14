St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after purchasing an additional 210,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $178.70 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

