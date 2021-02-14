MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.03. MCX Technologies shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 10,157 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies Corporation provides customer experience management solutions in the United States. It develops and delivers consulting and professional services that are designed to help corporations enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers.

