Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.89

Shares of Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $11.00. Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 21,403 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40.

About Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP)

Dominium SA owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

