Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) (LON:CCSL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.58

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) (LON:CCSL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and traded as low as $35.00. Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) shares last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 1,425 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £15.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.72.

About Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) (LON:CCSL)

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

