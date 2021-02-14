Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Short Interest Up 166.1% in January

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 166.1% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. 2,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFI. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

