NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.55.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NOV from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NOV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 3,341,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,809. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,627 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in NOV by 34.5% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,079 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NOV by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 567,226 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NOV by 48.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,614,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 529,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 29.0% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,405,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 316,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

