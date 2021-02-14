NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.55.
NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NOV from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.
NOV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 3,341,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,809. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
NOV Company Profile
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.
