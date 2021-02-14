Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,352 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.8% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 108,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.8% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 179,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

