Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the period. Nordson makes up 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $134,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $47,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Nordson stock opened at $188.27 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.73. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

