GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 688,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.