Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

SPG stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $142.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

