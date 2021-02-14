Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $129.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.