Ellevest Inc. Has $223,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of GIS opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.