Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.88. Dominion Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.76.

NYSE:D opened at $71.87 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,593.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

