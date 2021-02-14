Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 3.7% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,940. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

