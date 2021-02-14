Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.42. 578,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,385. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.