Aldebaran Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,852. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

