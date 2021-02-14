rhino investment partners Inc Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 93,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. PacWest Bancorp accounts for 2.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACW stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 869,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

