Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

NYSE:XOM opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

