Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $64,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 131,338 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,125,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,654. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

