Aldebaran Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $89,418,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,662.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,559,645 shares of company stock valued at $337,010,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $6.82 on Friday, hitting $272.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,780,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,152. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 432.94, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $273.84.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

