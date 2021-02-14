Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 4,150 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after buying an additional 419,681 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,980,000 after buying an additional 104,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,267,000 after buying an additional 90,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,172,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,783,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $153.48 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.