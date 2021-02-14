Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 15,210 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $103.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

