Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New $976,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

