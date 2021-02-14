Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.62. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

