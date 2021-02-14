Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys 76 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,729 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $1,913,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

NYSE:BLD opened at $221.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $224.89.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

