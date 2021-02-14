Brasada Capital Management LP Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.91. The company had a trading volume of 300,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,621. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.81 and a 200 day moving average of $349.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

