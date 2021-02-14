Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 180 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $1,501,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,508,515 shares of company stock valued at $79,475,347. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $58.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

