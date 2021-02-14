Brasada Capital Management LP Takes $5.56 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 261,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,139,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,251,000 after purchasing an additional 41,423 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 659,638 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,541,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after acquiring an additional 271,361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 890,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,778 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49.

