Ninety One UK Ltd Has $114.23 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,194 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of Automatic Data Processing worth $114,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

ADP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,825. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.89 and its 200-day moving average is $156.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

