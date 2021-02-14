Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of IQVIA worth $161,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.66. 755,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,384. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.01. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

