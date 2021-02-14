$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $51,771,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,173 shares of company stock valued at $51,923,962. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $123.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

