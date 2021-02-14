Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,515,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,997 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $216,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 195,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 620,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 321,826 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. 616,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,407. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

