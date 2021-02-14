Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 1,482,660 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482,660 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.76% of eBay worth $264,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in eBay by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 177,852 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,538,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. 5,621,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,622. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.