Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Post -$0.89 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($1.07). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million.

TNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

TNP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

