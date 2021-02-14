Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $60.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.39.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. Lyft has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.