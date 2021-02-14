Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Decreases By 39.2%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the January 14th total of 840,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BND opened at $86.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 535,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,245 shares in the last quarter.

