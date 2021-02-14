iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $69,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $253.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $254.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

