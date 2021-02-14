Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

