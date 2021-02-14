C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $16.07 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,253 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.31% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,014 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,244,000 after buying an additional 179,306 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 600,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after buying an additional 98,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at $225,391,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHVN stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

